Letter: Ryan Walters a threat to Oklahoma public schools

If on June 28 Ryan Walters, the current state secretary of education, wins the Republican primary for state superintendent, it may be the beginning of the end for public education in Oklahoma.

A former English teacher in McAlester, Walters has only recently achieved his political ambitions. With his help in 2020, a Florida company won a no-bid contract with the state to help disburse $8 million in federal relief funds to families while nearly $10 million went to private school vouchers. Walters is a strong advocate of school choice and vouchers.

Walters has built his base around demanding the removal of critical race theory from our classrooms despite an absence of evidence of CRT being taught nationwide much less statewide.

In his tirades frequently posted online, many filmed from the driver’s seat of his car, Walters often can't control his rage towards the Stillwater school district regarding a policy allowing students to use the bathroom consistent with the gender of which they identify.

Some may feel these are the most crucial issues plaguing education in this state. I must admit our national ranking as 42nd, 44th, and 48th in education, crime and corrections, and health care respectively should outweigh the fearmongering consistently perpetrated by Walters.

If Gov. Kevin Stitt desires to make this a top 10 state, he must reconsider his endorsement of Walters.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.