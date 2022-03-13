Letter: Russian people should rise up against Putin like Libyans did with Gaddafi

It is about time for the good citizens of Russia to deliver the same love letter to Vladimir Putin that the good citizens of Libya delivered to their former despot, Muamar Gaddafi. All Putin needs to do is continue his murderous madness and then hide out in his palatial drainage ditch.

The Russian people will know where to find Putin when his time is up. At least Hitler had the good sense to commit suicide. Putin will threaten nuclear war until he is stopped.

Perhaps President Joe Biden will appoint the savvy Donald Trump as "special envoy for peace" and buy him a one-way ticket to Mother Russia to hold a “perfect meeting” with Putin.

