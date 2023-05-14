Natasha Lance Rogoff's book, "Muppets in Moscow," is the story of bringing the Russian version of Sesame Street to television there. This took place in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when Russia and its satellite states were beginning to open up to capitalism and their version of democracy.

Rogoff had the nearly impossible job of producing a version of the beloved children's show which stayed true to its philosophy of inclusion and openness while reflecting Russian culture and values.

For example, the Russian writers rejected showing a child in a wheelchair playing with other kids, saying "Why expose children to something depressing like that?"

After enormous struggle, the Russian version of Sesame Street was broadcast and was wildly popular. Then President Vladimir Putin came to power and the show was defunded.

It seems like every day our Oklahoma governor and legislators seek a new way to repress and control the narrative. They strike out at schools, libraries and media — always claiming our children are being "indoctrinated" or "groomed" and that parents should have total control over what their children hear and learn.

But it appears they believe only some parents should have this control.

Repression does not change reality. Gov. Kevin Stitt now suggests defunding Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA). Where are we headed?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.