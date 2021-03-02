Letter: Rush Limbaugh's long reach into culture

Regarding “Even Without Listening, U.S. Lives in Limbaugh’s World” (Feb. 18), the impact of Rush Limbaugh’s broadcasting career on the platform of the Republican Party made his, without question, one of the most significant voices of the last half of the 20th century.

It would be nice to say that for those who did not listen to him his influence could be escaped, but that is not true.

The evolution of the GOP into the Donald Trump era can be aligned to the acceptance of ideas and language first introduced by Limbaugh when he hit the national airwaves in the late 1980s.

His influence on the GOP speaks to the power of media and the importance of responsible regulation in making sure that hate speech is not mistaken for free speech, and entertainment is not confused as news.

Limbaugh wasn’t the only controversial conservative voice during that time. He was followed by Fox News, InfoWars’ Alex Jones and other media heads who blurred the line between balanced news and entertainment.

Policies that promote humanity should always be at the heart of political commentary.