Many of the decisions made in Washington feel like they were made by those living in a D.C. bubble, often disregarding input from those of us living outside of major metropolitan areas. At the Oklahoma Rural Association, our job is to be the voice for these individuals and businesses who want to live and conduct business in the rural parts of our great state.

When it comes to permitting reform, we have our work cut out for us. Federal permitting reform is a complex and complicated process, placing a tremendous burden of red tape on those wanting to do business — particularly in rural areas.

In fact, many of these companies often seek other options once faced with the lengthy permitting process that can create major delays for critical projects that invest in our rural areas and boost economic growth.

Our efforts are complemented with the work of U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin and his work to champion federal permitting reform in Washington.

Mullin has proved time and time again that commonsense reforms to this process will increase transparency, keep projects on an attainable timeline and — most importantly — keep business investing in rural America.

Editor's Note: John Collison is a board member of the Oklahoma Rural Association.

