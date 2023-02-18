I predict another sink hole will appear soon at the corner of 45th Street and Lewis Place. Consider that a warning.

Since at least November, there has been water running steadily from the corner of 45th Street and Lewis Place west toward Lewis Avenue. It started coming out of a small water line cover. It is now erupting from a nearby crack in the street having done who knows how much damage to the foundation of the street.

Despite repeated calls to City of Tulsa water department made by concerned neighbors, the city has only come out to determine it was a bad valve, but no repairs have been made.

How long can this condition continue before there is not only a bad valve to replace but major street work to be done?

We all know water is a precious resource. Why is the City of Tulsa allowing so much of it to run into the drain a full block away?

