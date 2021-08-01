Letter: Rude customer left a clerk in tears

I just returned from a trip to our local CVS Pharmacy.

When I was in line to check out, the man in front of me bellowed, "Is there anyone here to take my money?"

The poor checkout girl came running from around the corner where she had been helping someone else.

The man then fussed at her because he could not read the total on the screen.

When she asked if he needed a bag, he yelled, "No, save it for this crap store's bottom line."

I was shocked and appalled at this man's behavior. I told the young clerk that I was sorry she had to endure his meanness.

She was sobbing and so upset.

What is wrong with people who feel so entitled to have instant service and feel the need to demean and hurt a young, working person?

No wonder there are "Help wanted" signs everywhere.

Who would want to work and be yelled at multiple times a day?

Shame on you, Mr. Well-Dressed Older Man who verbally attacked this poor girl.

I hope he is not this way to every person who works for him.