No reference was made to the amount of money the Rosenwald Fund gave for the education of Black students in Oklahoma in "Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South. Could a national park follow?" on Aug. 14.
From 1920-1942, that amount was $177,921, the equivalent of slightly more than $3 million today. Of those funds, $75,000 helped erect more than 100 school buildings and teachers' houses from 1920-1924.
In those days of official segregation, State Superintendent Mel Nash pleaded for funds from any source for Black schools, which were woefully underfunded by the state and local governments.
People are also reading…
Editor's note: Stern is the author of "Oklahoma's Chief of Public Instruction 1890-2015: The Position, The Politics, and the Public Servants (Superintendents)."
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.