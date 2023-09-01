An all-black town in southwestern McIntosh County, Vernon was established in 1911 on the Tankard Ranch in the Creek Nation. Thomas Haynes secured much of the land for the townsite and played a large part in organizing the community. Its name honored Bishop W. T. Vernon of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. When the Julius Rosenwald Fund provided money to help build a public school, Vernon became one of the first communities in Oklahoma to receive assistance from that philanthropic source.

The Vernon Rock Front Post Office is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Rock Hill School is listed in the Oklahoma Landmarks Inventory as a resource related to African American history. Like many rural towns of Oklahoma, Vernon suffered economic distress during the Great Depression. No population statistics are available.

Source: okhistory.org