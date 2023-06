I’m saddened that on Memorial weekend one of the oldest cemeteries in Tulsa is in bad repairs and needs mowing. Of all weekends to go out and see my parents’, grandparents’ and great-grandparents’ head stones with grass all around high and some stones with grass very outgrown.

Rose Hill Cemetery used to be one of the best cemeteries around, and I am saddened to see the state it is in on this important holiday weekend.

