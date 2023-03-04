It is so insulting that our elected state leaders are wanting to rob tax dollars from public services for private interests.

First, they continue seeking voucher plans that take money from public schools to give to private schools. Now, a proposal (House Bill 2775) passed the House would take away Oklahoma tax income by, once again, supporting private schools, but with tax credits.

It is nothing less than theft! Public tax dollars are not to be used for private interests — not even parents who choose homeschools or private schools.

I have never had my own children; my tax dollars are to go to public uses.

Since I have no children, shall I write a proposal to give myself tax credits, considering I personally have never had children in public schools? No, I pay my taxes so all Oklahoma children can have an education.

Remove these people from office who have forgotten they are to serve the public and not private interests.

Please realize that tax credits to support someone's private school tuition takes money away from state revenue. That income would be for education, roads or other public services. Contact your representatives for them to vote no.

