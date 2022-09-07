Letter: Roads leading to and from Tulsa International Airport are awful

Take a ride to Tulsa International Airport. Travel on U.S. 169 and take the loop to get on Interstate 244 to the airport exit. And with the construction on Interstate 44, most people traverse to the airport taking this route.

Tulsa has many unbelievably poor roads. However, few streets in Tulsa match the harrowing navigation challenge of “the loop” to the airport. Approximately every three to six months, the street maintenance department scrapes, then slaps down a coat of asphalt on the curving, two-lane surface a few hundred yards long. The asphalt begins waning almost immediately.

The result? The worst, potholed, bumpy, front-end-alignment-ruining stretch of road in Tulsa, and on a dangerous curve. Airport late arrivers take this curve at harrowing speeds, bouncing and swerving.

I make runs to the airport with visitors from Tulsa. It is embarrassing to take people from outside Tulsa over this stretch. Tourists and all travelers get a negative first impression of Tulsa and a reinforcement when they leave.

Maintenance of roads is more than construction that brings roads to an acceptable standard. It means taking care of upgraded roads. Many intersections are upgraded beautifully, then left to decay. Little maintenance is given to grass and weeds growing in cracks, increasing the decomposition two-fold.

I challenge the mayor or anyone on the Tulsa City Council to take “the loop.”

Will accountability ever come to the maintenance of our streets?

