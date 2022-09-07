 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Roads leading to and from Tulsa International Airport are awful

  • 0

Take a ride to Tulsa International Airport. Travel on U.S. 169 and take the loop to get on Interstate 244 to the airport exit. And with the construction on Interstate 44, most people traverse to the airport taking this route.

Tulsa has many unbelievably poor roads. However, few streets in Tulsa match the harrowing navigation challenge of “the loop” to the airport. Approximately every three to six months, the street maintenance department scrapes, then slaps down a coat of asphalt on the curving, two-lane surface a few hundred yards long. The asphalt begins waning almost immediately.

The result? The worst, potholed, bumpy, front-end-alignment-ruining stretch of road in Tulsa, and on a dangerous curve. Airport late arrivers take this curve at harrowing speeds, bouncing and swerving.

I make runs to the airport with visitors from Tulsa. It is embarrassing to take people from outside Tulsa over this stretch. Tourists and all travelers get a negative first impression of Tulsa and a reinforcement when they leave.

People are also reading…

Maintenance of roads is more than construction that brings roads to an acceptable standard. It means taking care of upgraded roads. Many intersections are upgraded beautifully, then left to decay. Little maintenance is given to grass and weeds growing in cracks, increasing the decomposition two-fold.

I challenge the mayor or anyone on the Tulsa City Council to take “the loop.”

Will accountability ever come to the maintenance of our streets?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

"I know that Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union and votes a strictly Republican ticket, regardless of whether it is in their best interest. That appears to be the case in just about every red state," says Broken Arrow resident William Luther.

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

"While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways," says Tulsa resident Karen Hamm.

Letter: Republicans need to be concerned about Mar-a-Lago security breach

Letter: Republicans need to be concerned about Mar-a-Lago security breach

"I would not have gotten a polite letter from the Department of Justice asking me to return stolen documents. I would not have been able to negotiate in bad faith for months afterward. I would have been handcuffed and hauled away on the spot. I'd probably be in prison," says Tulsa resident Jim Heinlein.

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

"I act on behalf of all the younger people who are vulnerable to the effects of this decision. The younger folks remind me of how devastating it would have been for me without Roe v. Wade," says Tulsa resident Kathy Piersall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert