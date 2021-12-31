Letter: Roads do not seem to be part of legislative priorities

In concluding the last legislative session, House Speaker Charles McCall bragged about saving tax dollars by not spending current revenues. People driving Tulsa roads might disagree with his spending priorities.

The services delivered by government reflect what politicians think about their constituents. The haphazard priorities that we see today in road repair and maintenance show the shared belief that roads, streets and highways will never have sufficient funding, contrary to what politicians like McCall might see.

Coincidentally, he resides in an area where a large tribal nation generously assists Oklahoma with infrastructure funding.

Driving on the Broken Arrow Expressway, motorists are given an opportunity to exit and make a connection to the Skelly Bypass, continuing west. This exit has the poorest quality paved roadway in existence.

This beat-up excuse of a road is an embarrassment to the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and taxpaying citizens of Tulsa. It is indicative of what taxpayers will put up with, as well.