Tulsa River Parks is hideously overgrown. While riding my bike (I saw that) the area between the the asphalt and the river is overgrown with invasive vines and underbrush.

All the native trees are suffering. The area needs a controlled burn.

Pick a day, such as in November or December, when it's known there's going to be a full day of rain, and start the burning ahead of the rain. The rain will guarantee the fire won't get out of control.

We have to manage this urban forest.

