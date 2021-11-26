Letter: Rittenhouse trial, verdict is disturbing

The recent trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was very disturbing to me. The facts as I see them are that a 17-year-old, who is too young to purchase alcohol or vote, drove across state lines and legally acquired a military-style assault weapon.

Subsequently and without any training or coordination, he “deputized” himself to supplement the local police force at a volatile protest. What could possibly go wrong?

This isn’t about the Second Amendment, it’s about common sense. If you choose to purchase a weapon to protect your home and family, that is your right. When you take that weapon out onto the street, it’s everyone else’s problem.

I have great confidence in our police force and National Guard. They do not need untrained and uncoordinated citizens to supplement their skills and efforts.

If Rittenhouse had simply stayed home, the police would have handled the protest as they are trained to do, two people would be alive today, and Rittenhouse would be pursuing his dreams like most normal 18-year olds.

