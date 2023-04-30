Oklahomans are losing their lives because our substance abuse epidemic is making our citizens vulnerable.

The interaction of substance abuse and human trafficking is both complicated and devastating.

Traffickers are able to use illegal drugs, typically opioids, to control and coerce victims and make it even harder for them to leave their situation because they are often faced with criminal charges or consequences of their behavior while they were under the influence.

Perpetuating this crisis includes how accessing substance abuse treatment in Oklahoma can be overwhelmingly difficult. Also, there are few state resources that are are trauma-informed, substance-use specific and have the capacity to keep the victim truly safe from their traffickers without them facing immediate retribution.

Lawmakers need to be responsible for passing legislation that allows trafficking victims to not be punished for things that may have happened while they were working in a sexual or forced labor situation.

Breaking the cycles of human trafficking and substance abuse is a lengthy process with many complicated facets.

Law enforcement agencies and medical professionals need trauma-based education about warning signs and potential indicators to identify victims. They also then need collaborative, creative solutions to simultaneously address these complicated issues.

It is imperative to pay attention to the rising momentum that our state's drug crisis is giving trafficking.

