Letter: Rising rent costs are squeezing Tulsans

About the recent article about Tulsa’s tight housing market ("'Nowhere to go': Skyrocketing rents and a 95% occupancy rate leave Tulsans without affordable housing," Sept. 4), the occupancy rate is not the only major problem.

The fact is that inflation rates are increasing how much the average household needs to pay to meet the minimum requirements, but the minimum wage is not getting any higher. The government is expecting people to live off of the same amount of money, even though the cost of living is constantly increasing.

The fact that housing is becoming even more expensive is devastating considering that there are people I know that are struggling with housing already. Adding the problem of the nearly full occupancy rate, and thus the increase in price and rent, it will be nearly impossible to find sustainable shelter.

