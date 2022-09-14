 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Rising rent costs are squeezing Tulsans

  • 0

Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Vice President LeeAnne Jimenez joins Ginnie Graham and Barry Friedman for a deep dive into what functions teachers unions serve.

Editorial: TPS needs champions to defend against unfair political targeting

Ginnie Graham: Higher education deepens inequities, and government must fix it

Ginnie Graham: Higher education deepens inequities, and government must fix it

Ginnie Graham: Banning books all the rage in conservative circles

About the recent article about Tulsa’s tight housing market ("'Nowhere to go': Skyrocketing rents and a 95% occupancy rate leave Tulsans without affordable housing," Sept. 4), the occupancy rate is not the only major problem.

The fact is that inflation rates are increasing how much the average household needs to pay to meet the minimum requirements, but the minimum wage is not getting any higher. The government is expecting people to live off of the same amount of money, even though the cost of living is constantly increasing.

The fact that housing is becoming even more expensive is devastating considering that there are people I know that are struggling with housing already. Adding the problem of the nearly full occupancy rate, and thus the increase in price and rent, it will be nearly impossible to find sustainable shelter.

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

Letter: Exposing Joe Biden's economic myths

"So, when President Joe Biden and company levy a tax on Walmart, QuikTrip, Amazon and others to pay for their vote buying schemes, they are levying a tax on every consumer. The corporation is merely a tax collector, not a taxpayer," says Tulsa resident Doyle Pierce.

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

Letter: Oklahoma teachers weighing risks with HB 1775

"Would a teacher be allowed to a have a class discussion regarding HB 1775? Could teachers discuss the pros and cons or would they risk the secretary of education asking for their teaching certificates?" asks Tulsa resident Kathy Evanson.

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

Letter: Trump's Mar-a-Lago records claims are absurd

"It is reported that Trump has inappropriately, and likely illegally, failed to promptly return numerous confidential documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, subject to the provisions of the Presidential Records Act," says Tulsa resident Ed Farris.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert