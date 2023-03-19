I am an Oklahoma taxpayer and expect my money to be used for public services. I do not want my money to be used for private schools or a tax credit for those who choose to private or homeschool.

Since there are no regulations in Oklahoma regarding homeschooling, how will this tax credit for home schoolers work? There is no listing for those who homeschool or anyone checking to see if parents are actually homeschooling. It would be ripe for fraud.

Seems to me our legislators and our state superintendent have put forward the the vouchers and tax credits with no thought as to the mechanics of claiming this money which should stay in the public arena. Another area for corruption!

