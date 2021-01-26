Letter: Rioters are the ones responsible

Many cast the responsibility for the Capitol riot on President Donald Trump for inciting riot by his language.

He bears responsibility for sending out that verbiage to those who can't separate hyperbole from reality and rule of law.

But the ultimate responsibility lies with those individuals who acted it out with handcuffs, zip-ties and breaking down of doors.

Where were they born, in a barn?

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video: Biden makes historic nomination

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.