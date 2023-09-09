State Superintendent Ryan Walters and groups such as Heritage Action and Moms for Liberty espouse "education not indoctrination." I suggest perhaps they should educate themselves with respect to definition of these terms.
Education promotes critical thinking, knowledge acquisition, and open mindedness. Indoctrination enforces specific beliefs, discourages questioning and restricts intellectual freedom.
Education encourages growth while indoctrination limits individual autonomy.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.