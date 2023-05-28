Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In 1997, director Steven Spielberg was approached by NBC to broadcast his masterpiece film, "Schindler’s List." He had two conditions.

First, no commercial interruptions during its three and one-half hour running time. And it must be unedited and uncut. NBC agreed and the show aired on Feb. 23, 1997.

In spite of Spielberg’s warnings at the start of the movie, there were complaints. One was from the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn. Coburn complained that any children watching “were exposed to the violence of multiple gunshot head wounds, vile language, full frontal nudity and irresponsible sexual activity.”

Spielberg’s masterpiece is about one of the most horrific periods in history, and a man, Oskar Schindler, who, as part of that history, goes from being detached and uncaring to being consumed with grief over what he had witnessed. Indeed, the extent of the cruelty and crimes against humanity committed during the Holocaust could not have been honestly shown if even one frame had been cut from that movie.

Coburn’s desire for a sanitized version of history has spread through the political right to the point where, now, censorship is interfering with children’s ability to learn history with all of its warts and bruises.

The right-wing censors can refuse to be woke. But limiting children’s access to the great masterpieces of literature is worse than censorship. It’s child abuse.

