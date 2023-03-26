OK, I admit it. I’m addicted to “drag.”

I still remember my first experience, watching Milton Berle sashay across the tiny TV screen as my parents howled with laughter. Little did they know the damage that they were inflicting upon my emerging psyche.

I saw Jack Lemon in “Some Like it Hot,” then watched “Tootsie” and “Mrs. Doubtfire;" I was hooked for life. I loved Flip Wilson, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx.

I took my children to a drag show in Tulsa. They loved it! To my knowledge, no harm done.

Now, I see that some Oklahoma legislators feel the need to protect us from drag shows. I fought in Vietnam to protect our precious First and Second Amendment rights.

My high school children were allowed to choose what to read and to develop their own self-expression. That is responsible use of First Amendment rights.

I enrolled them in hunter safety classes, bought them guns and took them hunting. The guns were locked in a safe to which they did not have access. That is responsible use of Second Amendment rights.

The only thing I denied them access to was gun shows. I did not want to expose them to a culture in which it is acceptable for any person, without background checks or proper training, to possess weapons of mass destruction.

I want our children to be safe. The Legislature needs to protect us from weapons of mass destruction, not drag shows.

