Letter: Rhetoric being thrown around regarding voter suppression

It was disheartening to see the Tulsa World editorial position 100% behind For the People Act and criticizing our senators for voting against it ("Oklahoma senators vote against For the People Act," June 26).

The first problem is the Constitution supports the states for making their rules for elections.

There is so much rhetoric thrown around that the states are suppressing the vote. No one wants to do that, but what we want is honest and fair elections.

You can't have that without verification that the person voting is actually the registered voter.

Nothing is ever brought up about not showing an ID to get the COVID-19 vaccination. No articles have been written screaming and hollering about that.

Early voting is great, and we offer that. It has shown we don't need 15 days of it.

To me, it is like anything else for a person.

If voting is important to an individual, that person will do what it takes to get it done.