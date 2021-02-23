Letter: Reward people who work to repair environment

Taxing electric vehicles to drive on the roads is certain to discourage going green.

When I registered my first electric car in Oklahoma (I'm on my second one now) I was surprised there was no break for not adding pollution to the world.

Recent writers have bemoaned the fact that we buy no gasoline to pay the road tax. I have been buying gasoline for 60 years.

I've paid plenty of road tax. My gas guzzler pickup pays enough for two vehicles.

The federal government recognizes the contribution electric cars make toward clean air by allowing $7,500 tax credits on electric car purchases.

But Oklahoma wants to tax them.

You want to see who is wearing out the roads? Go count big rigs on Interstate 44 for an hour, then multiply that number by the 80,000 pounds each one weighs.

The gravel and asphalt trucks that went past my house last summer damaged the road so badly that it required repaving. Guess who paid for that?

There was no road tax on the developers building houses in the new additions where the trucks were going.

Oklahoma, where there is government by a few people, but not for the people.