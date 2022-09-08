Letter: Revoke Ryan Walters' teaching certificate

In light of recent events leading to the false statement and egregious request made by appointed Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, the Oklahoma State Board of Education should revoke his teaching certificate and the Oklahoma Republican Party denounce his candidacy for state superintendent.

There is no place for an educator with any political agenda, including an alt-right one, in the halls of the state Department of Education. Walters’ libelous statement regarding former Norman teacher Summer Boismier is unacceptable and we must ensure that he doesn't slander a single additional hard-working teacher in this state. This action must be dealt with swiftly and with respect to all our kids, parents, and educators.

Educators are among our state’s greatest assets and it’s unfortunate that Walters’ lies have caused one of them such harm and discouragement for the entire profession, especially when we are facing a crisis-level teacher shortage.

This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I speak on behalf of parents, students, and teachers across the state who are demanding swift and immediate action.

