 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Revoke Ryan Walters' teaching certificate

  • 0

In light of recent events leading to the false statement and egregious request made by appointed Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, the Oklahoma State Board of Education should revoke his teaching certificate and the Oklahoma Republican Party denounce his candidacy for state superintendent.

There is no place for an educator with any political agenda, including an alt-right one, in the halls of the state Department of Education. Walters’ libelous statement regarding former Norman teacher Summer Boismier is unacceptable and we must ensure that he doesn't slander a single additional hard-working teacher in this state. This action must be dealt with swiftly and with respect to all our kids, parents, and educators.

Educators are among our state’s greatest assets and it’s unfortunate that Walters’ lies have caused one of them such harm and discouragement for the entire profession, especially when we are facing a crisis-level teacher shortage.

People are also reading…

This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I speak on behalf of parents, students, and teachers across the state who are demanding swift and immediate action.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

"I act on behalf of all the younger people who are vulnerable to the effects of this decision. The younger folks remind me of how devastating it would have been for me without Roe v. Wade," says Tulsa resident Kathy Piersall.

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

"While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways," says Tulsa resident Karen Hamm.

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

"I know that Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union and votes a strictly Republican ticket, regardless of whether it is in their best interest. That appears to be the case in just about every red state," says Broken Arrow resident William Luther.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert