Congressman Kevin Hern has been talking about the deficit recently. He stated that “Everybody has to look at everything, I suspect that he means everything except the true cause of the deficit.

The $31 trillion debt is the inevitable result of the fantasy of “trickle down economics.”

This experiment was proposed during the 1980 presidential campaign. President George H.W. Bush was more accurate when he identified this as “voodoo economics.”

Every president who has subscribed to this scam has left office with the country in a recession. It. Is time to admit that this policy has been an abject failure and return to the days when the wealthy actually paid taxes.

When the citizens were sold the idea of trickle down economics, we were to the tax cuts would pay for themselves through increased revenue. The $31 trillion debt is proof positive this was a failure.

On a different note, the Social Security Income funding issues could be solved by removing the earnings cap.

In short, the U.S. does not have a spending problem, we have a revenue deficit problem.

