Letter: Return to pre-Biden oil policies, watch inflation disappear

In the year of Joe Biden’s presidency, the price of crude oil has risen from $60 per barrel to $90 per barrel, with more increases to come.

This self-inflicted wound has contributed to the increase inflation. The increase in inflation is the highest in 40 years. Admittedly, other factors have been a factor in inflation, but the greatest contribution has been due to the increased price of petroleum.

Everything that touches society has a genesis in petroleum. Food, manufactured goods, pharmaceuticals, gasoline, home heating, electricity, and transportation all have pricing dependence on petroleum.

A return to a pre-Biden petroleum policy would drive prices down, not to mention provide a significant increase in jobs in all sections of the economy.

