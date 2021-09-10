Letter: Return of newspaper carrier a good day

Krispy Kreme is now offering vaccinated customers two free doughnuts instead of just one. The promotion will run through Sept. 5. The offer comes at a time when the United States is experiencing a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19. In a statement, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer said "we all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now." Please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks, Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer. The popular doughnut chain was one of the first businesses to offer a COVID-19 vaccine incentive last March. Since then, the company has given away more than 2.5 million doughnuts.