Letter: Return of newspaper carrier a good day
Letter: Return of newspaper carrier a good day

So glad my awesome newspaper carrier is back!

Tim Welch is so dependable. I could go to my paper's box at any early hour in and my super Tulsa World newspaper would be there. 

I hope others have someone like Welch delivering their Tulsa World.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

