Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall's ultimatum to create a school choice tax credit is only the latest in conflicting and confounding efforts to fund education in Oklahoma. Frustrations abound for Oklahomans who want better education for our kids.

Forgotten in the discussion are retired teachers. As inflation continues at still too high rates, teachers' retirement pay remains naggingly behind.

Over the past several years our legislators have provided precious little increases for retired teachers, leading essentially to substantial pay cuts.

For the state of Oklahoma to encourage hiring and retaining teachers, it's more than just base pay increases. Average and starting salaries may look good, but then prospective teachers understand that class sizes are high and benefits, such as retirement pay, are low and trending even lower.

After 30, 40 or more years teaching, under less than ideal conditions, retired teachers deserve better compensation.

With our current state economy booming, buttressed by oil production, our legislators are trying to find ways to spend burgeoning surpluses. Let's stop talking about tax credits for private education and tax cuts for the wealthiest.

If we want to incentivize and encourage more candidates into the teaching profession, we had best enact funding indexed pay increases for retired teachers.

