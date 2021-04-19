Letter: Rethinking the word 'native'

With these thoughts, I’m responding to the Tulsa World headline, “TU hires Oklahoma native Angie Nelp as women’s basketball coach.” (April 12)

Over the last year, I have had the opportunity to participate in racial justice study groups examining colonization and cultural appropriation. Through that process, I have become aware of how erroneously too many whites assume their entitlement to claim nativity to their geographical location.

Most of my life I’ve referred to myself as a native Tulsan or native Oklahoman.

My grandparents, both maternal and paternal, moved to Tulsa in the early 1900s. My parents were raised here. My brother, sister and I were raised here.

So, I felt entitled to claim Tulsa and Oklahoma as my native land.

But I’ve changed my mind about using the word native to refer to myself.

The true native peoples of where I reside in northeastern Oklahoma are those whose ancestors originally inhabited the land, and from whom it was stolen, with the Caddo, Osage and Wichita most often identified as being indigenous.