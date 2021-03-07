Letter: Restore Stuart Park

I’m the photographer mentioned in the recent article about the discovery of human remains in Stuart Park, land donated to the City of Tulsa and Gilcrease Museum nearly thirty years ago by the Harold and Joan Stuart family ("Human skull found near Gilcrease Museum identified as missing woman," Feb. 23).

Thankfully, the body was quickly identified, and the family will now be able to have some closure on their missing loved one.

However, that portion of the park land remains an unkempt dumping ground; numerous streams are littered with debris and discarded tires.

Since 2019, I have been photographing here.

The photography is one aspect of an art project designed to document place and memory of place; an exploration delving into the modern history of the land as part of the Osage Reservation, Black Dog Territory, Thomas Gilcrease’s home and into the present.

After communicating my concerns to Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum and Anna America of the Tulsa city parks department, I feel confident the park land can be restored.