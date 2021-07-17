 Skip to main content
Letter: Restaurants need to turn down the loud music
I have only found about four places to have a dining experience in Tulsa.

Many places have good food, but it's so loud with chaotic music that it makes your stomach jump with each beat.

We visited The Bistro last week, and they had live instrumental music that was wonderful. You could enjoy visiting with who you were with and enjoy the music as well.

I am older but not cranky until there is screaming while I am trying to eat.

Sometimes the wait staff can't even hear your order. Please give us a pleasant environment .

