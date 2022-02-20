Letter: Restarting Keystone Pipeline will help inflation fall

President Joe Biden's ill-conceived order to shut down the Keystone Pipeline is now coming home to roost. Why would anyone (pro- or con-energy) pull a dumb stunt like that?

And now with the standoff in Ukraine looming, it is proving to be a selfish and a petulant act. He needed to cancel that order yesterday and allow the jobs to continue and the lower energy prices to be realized

As we continue to see higher prices at the pump and in our own economy, it becomes painfully clear that America made the wrong choice for a leader. Biden should stop that order, restart the Keystone Pipeline and try to get a semblance of our lives back to normal.

Come on, man! You can do this.

