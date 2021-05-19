Letter: Responsible leaders need to do more for environment

I just reviewed a report that the world may see a return to the climate of 3 million years ago.

Then, Greenlands' 2-mile thick ice cap was mostly gone, and oceans were 30 feet higher.

Reducing carbon dioxide seems foolish. That is what plants need to make oxygen that all animals need.

Why aren't responsible leaders working on the funding and rights of way for seawater to be placed in all the world's low-lying salt basins?

The evaporation will help green up surrounding areas. Hundreds of millions of people will be flooded.

