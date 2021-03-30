Letter: Responsible gun owners need to step up

According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, from 1968 to 2009, civilian gun stock available to civilians had “roughly doubled from one gun per every two persons to one gun per person.”

A decade later, that number has only increased.

As 2018, the U.S. had 120 privately owned guns per 100 citizens, or 1.2 guns per person.

Comparatively, 96 out of 100 citizens owned a cell phone. Guns, like cell phones are big business in the U.S. Both are considered essential by many. Both are powerful agents of life and death.

Applying the 1.2 gun matrix on a community level means a small city, such a Claremore could have as many as 22,000 guns distributed across the 7,671 community households.

In Rogers County, one might expect over 100,000 guns to be privately owned.

Comparatively, Statista Research Department shows only 94,884 registered guns in Oklahoma (2019). This means, in a state of 3.9 million people, more than 3 million firearms could very well be off the books.

Whether you are a gun lover or a gun hater, having such a high number of weapons readily available to the general population has consequences.