As a concerned citizen in our state, I strongly disagree with Tulsa School Board Member Jerry Griffin's op-ed arguing that Tulsa Police officers not need a college degree ("Get rid of bachelor's degree requirement for Tulsa Police," Jan. 28).

Scientists cite the pre-frontal cortex of our brains aren't fully developed until the mid- to late-20s. To think that high school graduate who is not fully mature could police our streets is dangerous and ridiculous.

Also, Griffin's reference that former senior officers jokingly called those going go college "schoolboys" is an absolute insult to officers who attained four-year degrees and to our teachers, nurses, mental health professionals and so on.

As a school board member it's shocking Griffin would allow the dumbing down of our law enforcement. College brings knowledge, self discipline, maturity and, most of all, the experience of working with and being around a diverse group of people.

Griffin should spend more time improving our broken public school system and stop the nonsense.

