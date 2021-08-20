Letter: Resistance to COVID-19 vaccine is political issue

Why the resistance to COVID-19 vaccinations?

I’ve told several friends resisting the vaccine that it wasn’t a political issue, but a health one.

They responded in several ways: It contradicts freedom of choice; not that many people die from it; immigrants crossing illegally bring it in don't have the shots; it hasn’t been adequately tested; it doesn’t work; it’s a Big Pharma hoax; and on and on.

Are these people stupid? No. I’m the stupid one.

It is a political issue; more accurately, a polarized loyalty issue.

We’re so polarized, so split, some so politically loyal they refuse to accept the president's and professional health experts’ encouragement to become vaccinated.

Those professionals tell us that refusal only permits the virus time to mutate and strengthen.

Are resisting victims brainwashed, convinced the other party’s just wrong about everything? Is mass brainwashing possible?

We only have to look at the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol claiming mass voter fraud after 60 court challenges found there was none. They surely were brainwashed.