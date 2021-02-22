Letter: Resistance of Oklahoma leaders to blame for Real ID problems

I want to thank the writer of "Oklahoma failing at providing Real IDs in a timely manner" (Feb. 14) for saying what I have been saying privately for years.

Oklahoma has no valid excuse for all the delay in issuing Real IDs. So many other states managed it long ago, but not Oklahoma.

I don't know why the officials in this state balked for so long, but any difficulties the residents of the state are experiencing with the process now are the fault of all of those officials.

Give them the thanks they've earned.

Susan Davis, Tulsa

