Letter: Republicans went too far right

My once favored political party has become extremist. Our founders wanted a democracy, not a dictatorship nor a theocracy.

But President George H.W. Bush discovered he could not fly without his right wing. So his son leaned to the religious right.

Unhappy Southern Democrats shifted to the Republican Party and skillfully strengthened the right wing.

At one time, we fought fun and friendly battles on issues and made compromises as we designed our party platform.

Then Sen. Newt Gingrich came up with a party creed and those of us who disagreed with items in the party platform were excluded from activism. In the absence of any kind of moderation, even Sen. Mitt Romney and U.S Rep. Liz Chaney are now being excluded.

The extreme right wing believes in unregulated capitalism. Growth, selling more stuff for profit leads their list of values.

Belief replaces science with no concern for pollution or preserving life and sharing resources on planet Earth. Ignoring warnings of overpopulation, women may not choose to limit family size.