Letter: Republicans need to take more steps to address U.S. debt

The political cartoon for July 5 comments that Congress continually fails to deal with U.S. debt and implies that the debt level is due to Democrats.
Cartoonist Dick Wright should’ve checked his facts.
Of modern presidents, four of the five largest increases in U.S. debt came under Republican presidents (Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump).
President Barack Obama was in there, too, but he had Middle East wars and the 2008 recession to deal with.
We’re all concerned with the deteriorating condition of our roads, bridges, education, health care, mental health needs and jobs.
But every time Democrats try to fund necessary maintenance and improvements through tax increases, Republicans use minority control to reject it.
Those same Republicans were all in when Trump cut taxes and increased debt by $1 trillion.
The clear conclusion is that if the U.S. is to be able to fund projects to improve lives without further increasing debt, the only answer is tax increases.
But Republicans continue to use minority control methods to block any Democrat-proposed increases, leaving the country with no choice but to fund needed improvements with further debt.
If Republicans are legitimately concerned about debt, and actually have some concern with maintaining our infrastructure and improving our lives, then Republicans should support ongoing efforts to increase corporate taxes to a reasonable rate, close tax loopholes and increase taxes for the top 1%.
But, it’s equally clear politics is more important to Republicans than the actual well-being of U.S. citizens.
