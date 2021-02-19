Letter: Republicans need to break with President Donald Trump

The U.S. now has a functioning president.

From the moment that President Donald Trump knew that he had lost the election, he ceased to have anything to do with the business of running the country.

He was obsessed with trying to overturn the results of the election by any means necessary, including lying and intimidation.

It is past time for Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to break with a man who has demonstrated repeatedly that the only thing he cares about is himself.

He has been consistently absent from and totally without empathy for a country that is losing 4,000 of its citizens each day to COVID-19. And the incompetent people he put in charge are incapable of the kind of leadership the country needs right now.

He’s been impeached twice and deserved to be convicted.

If you’re a conservative Republican and a supporter of Trump, please know that you will forever be linked in the minds of many with the disreputable bunch who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

There’s a joke going around that says that we should give Trump credit for fulfilling at least one of his promises.