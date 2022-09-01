 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Republicans need to be concerned about Mar-a-Lago security breach

  • 0

During my Navy service, and later as a civilian contractor, I held various high security clearances. It was always stressed to me that any misuse of any of the information I had would be immediately and severely punished.

I would not have gotten a polite letter from the Department of Justice asking me to return stolen documents. I would not have been able to negotiate in bad faith for months afterward. I would have been handcuffed and hauled away on the spot. I'd probably be in prison.

Apparently, this drama has been going on since May 2021. We didn't hear about it until the search warrant was executed because the DOJ wanted to be discreet. By not giving back all of the documents when he had the chance, President Donald Trump brought this on himself.

A number of these documents are top secret compartmentalized information – the kind of stuff that can get people killed. Given that Trump doesn't do anything that doesn't make money for himself, what do you think he intended to do with this information?

People are also reading…

Meanwhile, our local Republican politicians are fighting each other about who loves Trump more. Mind-boggling, isn't it?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

"The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for seniors, and caps their costs at $2,000 per year. I guess the Republican delegation from Oklahoma is too beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. They all voted against it," says Monkey Island resident Lawrence Kemper.

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

"While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways," says Tulsa resident Karen Hamm.

Letter: Election denial is a disqualifying stance

Letter: Election denial is a disqualifying stance

"Oklahoma’s Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and House categorically state Trump won the 2020 election, yet not only do they fail to cite any evidence, they will not provide a single example of any significant irregularities, almost certainly because they don’t exist or would be so easily disproven," says Tulsa resident Stephen Glenn.

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

"I act on behalf of all the younger people who are vulnerable to the effects of this decision. The younger folks remind me of how devastating it would have been for me without Roe v. Wade," says Tulsa resident Kathy Piersall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert