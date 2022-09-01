Letter: Republicans need to be concerned about Mar-a-Lago security breach

During my Navy service, and later as a civilian contractor, I held various high security clearances. It was always stressed to me that any misuse of any of the information I had would be immediately and severely punished.

I would not have gotten a polite letter from the Department of Justice asking me to return stolen documents. I would not have been able to negotiate in bad faith for months afterward. I would have been handcuffed and hauled away on the spot. I'd probably be in prison.

Apparently, this drama has been going on since May 2021. We didn't hear about it until the search warrant was executed because the DOJ wanted to be discreet. By not giving back all of the documents when he had the chance, President Donald Trump brought this on himself.

A number of these documents are top secret compartmentalized information – the kind of stuff that can get people killed. Given that Trump doesn't do anything that doesn't make money for himself, what do you think he intended to do with this information?

Meanwhile, our local Republican politicians are fighting each other about who loves Trump more. Mind-boggling, isn't it?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.