Letter: Republicans need to admit their resistance to legalizing marijuana

I’d like to hear what the Republicans are saying. I’d like to know if they are aware that the taxes they are getting from legal medical cannabis is one reason this state can boast about surplus.

This is a new world and we need to adjust the way we think. We can stick to our morals and still respect others, show great compassion at times and live in peace.

My question is, will the powers that be continue to stick their heads in the sand and ignore the issue? Will the Republicans running for office admit that they really didn’t want cannabis legal in any form whatsoever? Will the Republican Party stop playing ignorant and take this one little plant off the schedule 1 drug list?

I’m a conservative Republican that is older, disabled and conventional medicine can’t help. Cannabis has been a blessing to me and it’s not evil.

