As our U.S. Supreme Court has decided that what’s needed is to “level the playing field” and disallow any consideration of race at an institutional level.

Justice Clarence Thomas, a beneficiary of affirmative action, often has stated he felt it somehow diminished his degrees at elite universities, but he has never said that he was not qualified and that his successful career was undeserved.

If a “level playing field” in terms of admissions at elite, highly competitive, universities is the goal, a huge blind spot is ignored by most conservatives: legacy admissions. Evidence of minority admissions departments admitting “unqualified” students is scant; the same may not be said for students receiving legacy preference.

At elite universities, legacy slots range from 30% to 40% (including Harvard, Stanford and the like) of applicants. Having an elite, qualified child who dreams of going to a Harvard or a Duke may very well experience being shut out by the numbers game where 35% of the admissions are determined by family connections.

One would think conservatives who demand a “meritocracy” in terms of college admissions would acknowledge the reality of how skewed the process really is.

Representing the wealthy, GOP politicians often are legacies themselves and gladly bestow legacy privilege on their kids. Republicans applaud the dissolution of affirmative action but ignore where real unfair advantages reside.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.