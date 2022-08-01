Letter: Republicans are taking women backwards

Mere weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Senate Republicans have blocked a bill that would guarantee access to contraceptives for women. They don't want us to have abortions, and now they don't want us to have contraception to keep from having an unwanted pregnancy?

Why are Republicans trying to take women back in time? Why are they assaulting women's rights?

Many women died young from the 1800s through the 1900s from being constantly pregnant; their bodies simply wearing out, as well as miscarriages, or botched abortions because there was no access to birth control.

With no control over how many mouths you might have to feed, poverty was a given. About 1,200 women a year died in childbirth back then.

Maternal mortality is rising in the U.S. as it declines elsewhere. Do Republicans think this is OK? All during this pandemic, they have shouted about government overreach because of shot and mask mandates.

How is keeping women from determining their own destiny different? Are we going to be told we can't go to school next? That we have to wear burkas? Are they taking tips out of the Taliban playbook?

This is the 21st century. Women have the right to choose how they live their lives, and if or when they will have children. Women also vote.

We need to stop this GOP assault on women's rights and we can do it by voting those who are overreaching into our personal lives out of office in November.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.