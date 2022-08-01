 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Republicans are taking women backwards

  • 0

Mere weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Senate Republicans have blocked a bill that would guarantee access to contraceptives for women. They don't want us to have abortions, and now they don't want us to have contraception to keep from having an unwanted pregnancy?

Why are Republicans trying to take women back in time? Why are they assaulting women's rights?

Many women died young from the 1800s through the 1900s from being constantly pregnant; their bodies simply wearing out, as well as miscarriages, or botched abortions because there was no access to birth control.

With no control over how many mouths you might have to feed, poverty was a given. About 1,200 women a year died in childbirth back then.

Maternal mortality is rising in the U.S. as it declines elsewhere. Do Republicans think this is OK? All during this pandemic, they have shouted about government overreach because of shot and mask mandates.

People are also reading…

How is keeping women from determining their own destiny different? Are we going to be told we can't go to school next? That we have to wear burkas? Are they taking tips out of the Taliban playbook?

This is the 21st century. Women have the right to choose how they live their lives, and if or when they will have children. Women also vote.

We need to stop this GOP assault on women's rights and we can do it by voting those who are overreaching into our personal lives out of office in November.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Tulsa resident David B. Thomas not happy about the Tulsa World's investigation of OHP high speed pursuits, but appreciates the story on Education Secretary Ryan Walters being called out for withholding funds for an education program.

Letter: Put body armor on school students

Letter: Put body armor on school students

"Children are dying and in the most horrific, unthinkable manner. When they leave home in the morning, there is no guarantee they’ll make it home alive," says Broken Arrow resident Cathy J. Hunter.

Letter: Jan. 6 hearings should be required viewing

Letter: Jan. 6 hearings should be required viewing

"For the good of our country and the sake of our children’s future, the Jan. 6 hearings should be required viewing for all students prior to graduation and for all legislators before taking office," says Tulsa resident David Swain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert