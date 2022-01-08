 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republican Party, the party of less government, sure wants to get up in our business
Letter: Republican Party, the party of less government, sure wants to get up in our business

For a party that preaches less government, and keeping government out of our lives, the Republicans are working hard at finding or creating more ways of getting government into our lives.

They’re trying to make it harder to get COVID-19 under control by not supporting vaccination and by not wearing masks and gathering in large groups. Choice only appears to matter when it is their choice.

You should believe that they are racists when they try to stop teaching about the American history as it actually happened: the good, the bad, and the mundane.

You should believe that they are against equality when they want to restrict women’s health options.

You should believe them when they say things that sound like something from a communist country, such as limiting voting rights and creating the ability to change the outcome of elections to support a particular party.

For a party that preaches freedom, they seem intent on restricting freedoms for anyone that does not agree with, or look like, them.

The Democratic Party may be messier, but that is because we recognize the validity of each of us. We support each person’s right to be a part of the American experience as each of us see ourselves.

We do not want government to get out of our lives, we want government to help improve our lives: better health care, better education, better roads, better environment, better us.

