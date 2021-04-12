Letter: Republican Party suppressing vote to reclaim power

It's nauseating to witness a once proud GOP descend in purpose and priorities from its historically laudable commitment to limited government, individual liberties, fiscal accountability and national defense to its current "all-hands-on-deck" campaign to neuter democratic government by any means possible.
So transparent this tyrannical objective has become, 41 state legislatures are now preparing to act on over 100 Republican proposals to suppress and deny voting among targeted groups of predominantly Democrat voters!
Now regularly at significant odds with national pools on critical policy issues (health care, gun laws, President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, minimum wage increase, corporate income taxes, wealth tax on the top 1%, COVID-19 relief, etc.), the GOP is doing all it possibly can to stomp down voter turnout by passing oppressive voter suppression laws, some of which border on the obscene, like Georgia's ban on providing voters water while waiting in line.
We once saw the 2020 presidential election as the most consequential in any of our lifetimes.
But the upcoming general elections in 2022 and 2024 could spell the difference between the survival of the grand American experiment in representative democracy versus becoming a people who are pawns of corporate interests and the super wealthy oligarchs trying to take over absolute political power in the U.S.
Today's Republican Party is now hell bent on the latter and will stop at nothing to achieve it.
Gary Peer, Jenks
Editor's note: Georgia's new election law makes it a misdemeanor to give away food or water within 150 feet of the outer edge of a polling place building or within 25 feet of any voter in line. Outside those boundaries, there is no prohibition. Within those boundaries, poll workers are allowed to provide "self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote."
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: