Letter: Republican Party losing integrity

Regarding the letter "Republican leaders obstructing progress for Americans" (July 10), the writer asks what happened to the Republican Party.

My first understanding was the Democratic Party leaders were upset in 1964 when their own President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, resulting in many Democrats from southern states fleeing the party in disgust and joining the Republican Party.

Political control of southern states soon went from Democratic to Republican; the national and state GOP leadership now being viewed by many as lacking in integrity.

The cause? With clear majorities in the South, many nominees used power, control and greed to further those agendas still today.

So now what?

Now the Republican Party has different factions, as Reuters reported, "The GOP has two factions, the Radicals, and the Rationales.”

After the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, many thousands of embarrassed GOP members started jumping ship and changing status as independent or not affiliated.