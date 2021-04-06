Letter: Republican Party leaders showing anti-democracy actions

The Republicans in the Oklahoma Legislature are as anti-democratic as those at the federal level. And I don’t just mean anti-Democrats, I mean anti-democracy.

They would never admit to it. They would wave the stars and stripes and say they are for democracy, in stark contrast to their actions.

It’s time we understand what the Republican Party realized a long time ago: A true democratic government, one in which there is equal access and opportunity for all citizens, does not work well for the wealthy or privileged because they are always outnumbered.

Legislation that is good for their bottom-line or their continued privileged standing is generally not good for the average citizen.

Economists have proven that when the middle class does well, the wealthy do well also. But the breed of Republicans in the party now, and their funders, are not satisfied just with making a profit.

They want to make as much money as they can, as quickly as possible, no matter who they have to step on or keep down to do it, and no matter the negative consequences to people or the planet.