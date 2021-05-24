Letter: Republican Party dismantling public education

The question is not how does Oklahoma fix the Epic Charter Schools quagmire? It's how did Epic get a foothold in Oklahoma?

When did Epic begin its interaction with the Oklahoma Legislature? Who was contacted? What was the sales pitch?

In the 1980s there began a campaign to discredit and underfund public education. Charter schools sprang up.

More and more messages surfaced about poorly functioning schools; messages questioning the use or misuse of tax dollars.

This was no accident.

I learned while living in Texas that the platform of the Republican Party included dismantling public education.

I learned this while attending a Republican caucus in my neighborhood, Sugar Land, Texas. That's when I became a Democrat.

Judith Turner, Broken Arrow

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.