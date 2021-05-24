Letter: Republican Party dismantling public education

The question is not how does Oklahoma fix the Epic Charter Schools quagmire? It's how did Epic get a foothold in Oklahoma?
When did Epic begin its interaction with the Oklahoma Legislature? Who was contacted? What was the sales pitch?
In the 1980s there began a campaign to discredit and underfund public education. Charter schools sprang up.
More and more messages surfaced about poorly functioning schools; messages questioning the use or misuse of tax dollars.
This was no accident.
I learned while living in Texas that the platform of the Republican Party included dismantling public education.
I learned this while attending a Republican caucus in my neighborhood, Sugar Land, Texas. That's when I became a Democrat.
Judith Turner, Broken Arrow
