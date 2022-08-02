Letter: Republican Party as we knew it is long gone

“It’s gone. I mean, there is no Republican Party anymore,” former Oklahoma congressman Mickey Edwards told Oklahoma City’s KFOR, “that has values, principles, morals, anything.”

Edwards was a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives who served Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District from 1977 to 1993. He was a founding trustee of the Heritage Foundation and national chairman of the American Conservative Union and taught at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Harvard Law School.

In trying to understand one of many questions of what happened to the Republican Party, the words of Edwards helped me partly understand the devastation of the party, which at various times in the past I was a temporary member. In Oklahoma, if I wanted to vote for a different candidate other than one in my party at the time, I had to change parties, then change back.

A lifetime dedicated to the Grand Old Party, former Oklahoma Congressman Mickey Edwards said, “he no longer considers himself a Republican.” Edwards is now a registered independent.

Another prominent Republican, Liz Cheney, saw a need to speak out recently to her party when she said during the Jan. 6 hearings, "Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain."

Will the GOP survive? Maybe, but not unless the old guard GOP stands up, says no, no more.

